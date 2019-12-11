Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 19F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 19F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.