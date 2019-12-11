CANTON — The town and village of Canton’s joint Sustainability Committee moved to create a housing subcommittee Tuesday evening, and will be working on a review of Canton’s zoning laws and codes over the next month.
Following the October adoption of Canton’s Comprehensive Plan, the municipalities and consultants have begun a review of zoning laws and codes, and the Sustainability Committee, according to committee member and town Deputy Supervisor Bob Washo, hopes to contribute to the review.
“Canton and St. Lawrence County have a long history of ‘back to the landers’ going back to the late ‘60s and early ‘70s,” Mr. Washo said. “That hasn’t stopped, but our zoning and code doesn’t really support that lifestyle.”
The Sustainability Committee decided it would identify sections of the zoning laws and codes that affect its sustainability concentrations.
Those concentrations — food and agriculture, transportation and energy — are headed by subcommittees and now include housing, as many of Canton’s codes under review relate to housing guidelines, Mr. Washo said.
“We have a unique opportunity right now with the Comprehensive Plan to create laws in Canton that support a more resilient and sustainable way to live,” Mr. Washo said.
Potential updates to code, he said, would better reflect and support “the new ideas and vision” of the Comprehensive Plan.
Committee Chair Ann Heidenreich said the review process and any updates may also be informed by a climate vulnerability study completed as a Senior Year Experience by St. Lawrence University senior Georgia Gryzwacz.
Ms. Gryzwacz collaborated with the committee and Ms. Heidenreich, who also serves as one of her academic advisers, over the last year to develop a vulnerability assessment for Canton to qualify as a Climate Smart Community.
A New York State program, Climate Smart Communities assists local governments with climate change adaptation and with development planning that reduces carbon emissions.
Now a 58-page document, Ms. Gryzwacz’s study details current and speculated impacts of climate change on north country communities and in Canton specifically.
Sections of the study cover local and regional forests, waterways, drinking water, transportation infrastructure, pathogens and disease, species range shifts and ecological patterns, among several other vulnerability considerations.
Once finalized, Ms. Gryzwacz’s study is expected to be distributed to the Sustainability Committee for further review, at which time, committee members said they will provide additional local insight and continue to use the document as a resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.