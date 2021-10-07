CANTON — Following adoption of Canton’s Comprehensive Plan in 2019, the Village Board of Trustees engaged River Street Planning and Development LLC, a consulting firm with experience in updating land management codes, to work with representatives of the Village planning and zoning boards, staff, and officials to develop a comprehensive revision of the Village’s zoning law.
Following almost two years of work, on Oct.4, at a virtual public information session, Monica Ryan of River Street, introduced draft revisions to Canton’s Village zoning code, describing the process, previewing changes, and outlining the steps ahead.
A recording of the information session and the draft code, map, and subdivision chapter are available for review at www.cantonny.gov. Paper copies are available in the Village Clerk’s office in the Municipal Building (60 Main Street, Canton).
Two open houses with Ms. Ryan and members of the revision committee will be held Oct. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building Court Room (accessible entrance from Miner Street). Everyone is welcome, questions and discussion are encouraged. Everyone entering the Municipal Building is required to wear a mask.
For those unable to attend either workshop, questions and comments may be directed to Mayor Michael Dalton at mdalton@cantonny.gov; 60 Main St., Canton NY 13617; or 315-386-2871.
