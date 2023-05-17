Canton school board will not form committee to study SRO position

Canton Central School

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The Canton Central School Board of Education will not establish an ad hoc committee to study the issue of hiring a school resource officer.

At the Tuesday night board meeting, board member Denise Sero reported that the safety committee was uncomfortable establishing the committee.

