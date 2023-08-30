Canton seeks ideas for DRI, NY Forward applications

The village of Canton is considering applications for the 2023 Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — With the deadline to file for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the New York Forward grant quickly approaching, Canton Director of Economic Development Leigh Rodriguez is looking for projects to include in a possible application.

Tuesday night, Rodriquez met with about a dozen residents seeking more information on the two programs that could bring up to $10 million to the village.

