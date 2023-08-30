CANTON — With the deadline to file for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the New York Forward grant quickly approaching, Canton Director of Economic Development Leigh Rodriguez is looking for projects to include in a possible application.
Tuesday night, Rodriquez met with about a dozen residents seeking more information on the two programs that could bring up to $10 million to the village.
“Right now, we are trying to decide if we are going to apply,” Rodriguez said.
The application is due Sept. 29.
She said this is the seventh round of the DRI program and the second for NY Forward. Canton has had an application in each round and has come up empty with each application.
Feedback from the last application indicated that the area they chose for their projects was too expansive.
“It has to be quite a condensed space,” Rodriguez said.
The programs divide the state into 10 regions, and each receives one $10 million DRI award and another $10 million for up to three smaller NY Forward awards. The village of Canton is considering applications to both programs. Previous recipients of the grants in the north country region include Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Massena, Tupper Lake and Waddington.
Rodriguez is looking for people who have solid business and organization plans and are ready to invest their private dollars.
While there is no fixed amount, the grants generally fund about 20% of a project. People who apply have to have a plan to fund the rest of the project through their own money or financing or other grants.
Rodriguez said they always get many “I wish we had this or we should have this” comments when they seek comments from the public.
“Those are great for visioning,” she said.
“Now we just need people to come forward who are doing projects or potentially doing projects,” Rodriguez said. “We need to hear from you so we can present these projects and say, ‘Look, we’re ready.’”
Projects need to meet some but not all specific goals established by the state, Rodriguez said.
■ Creating an active downtown with a strong sense of place;
■ Attracting new businesses that make a robust mix of shopping, entertainment and service options for residents and visitors and that provide job opportunities for a variety of skills and salaries;
■ Enhancing public spaces for arts and cultural events that serve the existing members of the community but also draw in attendees from around the region;
■ Building a diverse population, with residents and workers supported by complementary mixed housing and employment opportunities;
■ Growing the local property tax base;
■ Providing amenities that support and enhance downtown living and quality of life; and
■ Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by creating compact, walkable development patterns that increase public transit ridership and allow for the adoption of district-wide decarbonized heating and cooling, and by supporting efficiency and electrification of buildings, on-site renewable energy generation installation, and electric vehicle charging.
Many projects included in previous applications have made progress without DRI funding, Rodriguez said, because despite the DRI losing streak, the village has been successful with other grant applications.
Projects part of previous applications include improvements to parks in the village, the Midtown Plaza redevelopment, Bent Beam Brewing, a development of Riverside Drive and the Gouverneur Street gateway.
Rodriguez said she is eager to receive applications and talk to anyone with project ideas.
