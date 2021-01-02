CANTON — The Economic Development Office is planning to apply for the New York Main Street Grant program on behalf of the village, calling on Canton’s Main Street building owners for project proposals.
Offered through the state Office of Homes and Community Renewal, the Main Street program provides matching grants for renovations of mixed-use buildings. Project proposals that request funds for facade restoration, creation or renovation of second-floor residential space, creation or renovation of lower-level commercial units and health and safety improvements are primarily sought.
The village’s downtown business district is the “target area,” according to the Economic Development Office. Areas of focus include 1 to 127 Main St., between Riverside Drive and North Country Savings Bank; 3 E. Main St., at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association; 2 to 33 Riverside Drive, from Main Street to State Street; 8, 9, 12 to 14, 20 to 22, 24 Miner St.; 1 to 15 Hodskin Street; 1 to 24 Court St.; and 1 to 22 Park St.
The target area may be refined after applications are received.
Virtual information meetings will be held at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 5, via Zoom. To register, contact Jeni Reed in the Economic Development Office, jreed@cantonny.gov.
Those interested but unable to attend either meeting may contact Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez, lrodriguez@cantonny.gov or 315-386-2871, ext. 5, to schedule a time for questions or to discuss an application.
Applications will be due to the village by noon Jan. 12, and are available, along with program guidelines, on the municipal website.
