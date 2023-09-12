CANTON — The Village of Canton seeks more public input on possible applications to the 2023 Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward competitions.
At a meeting on Sept. 18 at the TAUNY Center, 53 Main St., at 6 p.m., village representatives will offer in-depth information on the proposed vision and potential projects to be included in this year’s application.
The village is continuing to look for project proposals to improve downtown.
The State has designated $200 million in the 2023 state budget for these programs - $100 million to the DRI and $100 million to NY Forward – to help communities develop plans and implement projects to accelerate and develop downtowns in New York.
Previous recipients of the grants in the north country region include Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Massena, Tupper Lake and Waddington.
Additional opportunities for public feedback include a table at the Canton Farmers Market on Friday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 22. The Farmers Market is held at Canton Village Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.