Canton seeks more pubic input on grant possibilities

The Village of Canton is considering applications for the 2023 Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY-Forward. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times file photo

CANTON — The Village of Canton seeks more public input on possible applications to the 2023 Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward competitions.

At a meeting on Sept. 18 at the TAUNY Center, 53 Main St., at 6 p.m., village representatives will offer in-depth information on the proposed vision and potential projects to be included in this year’s application.

