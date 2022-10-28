CANTON — The monthly meeting of the Canton Senior Citizen Club will be held Nov. 1 at the VFW on Gouverneur Street with a Fellowship Luncheon at noon followed by the meeting as our way of feeling Thankful and Blessed to be together. Club members will bring a dish to share and own table service. Coffee and water will be provided. Info: Call Myrtle Regan, president; 315-386-8917.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.