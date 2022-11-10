CANTON — The town of Canton will conduct an informational meeting about the Miner Street drainage and safety improvement project at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
The project is part of a plan to widen Miner Street Road for pedestrian and cyclist access to Taylor Park.
