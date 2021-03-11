CANTON — This year’s election roster for Canton Town Council seats has increased to five this week.
David K. Nelson, a licensed clinical social worker, announced his bid for council Monday. He plans to run on the Democratic ticket.
“I have been very fortunate to work for the Canton community, professionally and through various personal interests,” Mr. Nelson said in a news release. “I’m excited to continue to be helpful to the community on the Town Council.”
Director of behavioral health services for United Helpers since last year, Mr. Nelson has previously worked as a social worker for St. Lawrence County and director of outpatient services for Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. He moved to the north country in 2005 and lives with his family in Canton.
Mr. Nelson is active with Boy Scout Troop 27 and is a member of the mental health subcommittee of the county Community Services Board.
Launching campaigns in February, John S. Taillon, Robert T. Santamoor and Paul J. Baxter, all Republicans, and appointed Councilor Martha Foley Smith, running on the Democratic ticket, will vie for council seats.
The four-year terms of Councilors Timothy J. Danehy and James T. Smith will expire Dec. 31, and the two-year unexpired term of former Councilor Karin S. Blackburn will appear on the November ballot. Mrs. Blackburn transitioned to the town clerk’s office in December by appointment after Clerk Lisa A. Hammond’s retirement, Ms. Foley Smith was then appointed to Mrs. Blackburn’s vacated seat through the end of 2021.
Councilor Robert J. Washo, whose term ends in 2023, completes the four-member council.
Both Mrs. Blackburn and Deputy Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith will be running for the four-year clerk position. Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley announced last month she will seek re-election.
Highway superintendent and a town justice position will also be on the ballot. Current Town Justice Michael R. Morgan has announced his campaign for re-election.
In the village, terms are ending this year for Trustees Elizabeth R. Larrabee and Klaus D. Proemm.
Candidate petition circulation continues this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.