CANTON — A technical issue postponed a Wednesday morning special meeting for town officials expected to announce the appointment of an interim town clerk.
Nearly 30 people had signed on to a Zoom Technologies virtual meeting room shortly after 10 a.m., but town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said the meeting will be rescheduled due to a Zoom link issue that automatically admitted some users and required others to enter a passcode.
The meeting agenda included consideration of town elected officials’ health insurance contributions and the appointment of a singular town clerk, tax collector, registrar of vital statistics and marriage officer to fulfill the remaining year of retiring Town Clerk Lisa A. Hammond’s term.
Mrs. Hammond publicly announced her retirement earlier this month, effective Dec. 30.
Citing “significant technical difficulties — again,” Ms. Ashley said the meeting could not proceed without open virtual access to the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The current extension of virtual allowances to the state’s Committee on Open Government’s Open Meetings Law is effective through Jan. 1.
A similar issue postponed a public Canton meeting earlier this year, she said.
“I don’t think we’re on good standing here to continue with the meeting, and we will let you know when it will be rescheduled,” town Councilor Timothy J. Danehy told the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.