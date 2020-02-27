CANTON — A student is alleged to have assaulted another student on school grounds Wednesday morning, according to the Canton Central School District.
Superintendent Ronald P. Burke issued a message on the school district’s Facebook page saying, by all accounts, the alleged assault was an isolated and unprovoked incident.
“Our school resource officer and administration intervened immediately,” Mr. Burke wrote in the post, “and Canton PD was on the scene within minutes.”
He went on to say the assault was a troubling event and that students who witnessed it might have questions or concerns.
“Our counseling staff will be available to students who need additional support,” he said. “We want to assure our parents and community members that the matter is being dealt with strictly and seriously.”
Mr. Burke asked the community to respect the privacy of the minors involved by refraining from sharing identifying information or rumors surrounding the incident.
