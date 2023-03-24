CANTON — The Canton Central School drama department staged the musical “Damn Yankees” on Mach 17 and 18. This production of the classic Faustian tale of Washington Senators fan Joe Boyd who sells his soul to win a pennant for his team was presented with a full pit orchestra.
Gloria: Isabelle Gustafson
Joe Hardy: Aiden Rodriguez-Royle
Applegate: Nolan Swinwood
Vernon Lowe: Kaden Worthley
Commissioner: Rylan Powell
Mickey (Henry): Julian Dodds
Linville: Caiden Cardinell
1st Teenager: Jenna Larrabee
Miss Weston: Sophia Tartaglia
Girls/Assistant: Jenna Larabee & Aurora Casserly
Reeds: Jane Subramanian, Brenda Curley, Tim Savage, Sarah Towler, Margret Kettell
Strings: Jill Savage, Carol Kissam, Michael Weil, David Katz, Dennis Lowe
Brass: James Madeja, Paul Buell, Steve LaMere, Sid Teska, Andrew Crecco, Jim Forney
Stage director: Lindsey Fifield
Vocal music director and technical director: Kimberly Busch
Pit orchestra director: Sam Bailey
Choreographer: Logan Barkley
Costumers: Sue Dean and Lauren Dean
Costume assistant: Lisa Lazenby
Stage managers: Peyton Taylor and Matt Gainey
Assistant stage manager: Newt Bregg
Lighting board: Lexi Stuntz
Spotlight: Ellie McDonough
Stage running crew: Ava Ames, Kolten Worthley, Chris Coller, Lorelei Harper, Connor Jayne, Troy Barabant, Elliot Fuller-Martin
Costume crew: Hunter Dettmer and Madison Dettmer
Box office: Grace Davis and Olivia Sero
Technical theater consultant: John Larrance
Scenic design consultant: Bill Newman
Scenery construction: Ava Ames, Troy Barabant, Newt Bregg, Michael Busch, Chris Coller, Ethan Dent, Matthew Gainey, Gavyn Gardener, John Gidney, Hayden Gustafson, Isabelle Gustafscon, Keira Hoyt, Connor Jayne, Jenna Larrabee, Kayla Larrabee, Josha Laspina, Nathan Kyndaker, Teagan McAloon, Ryan Mitchell, Ciaran O’Brien, Brody O’Shea, Jason Pagan, Natasha Rossiter, Olivia Sommerstien, Maria Tartagila, Sophia Tartaglia, Stephen Tartaglia, Peyton Taylor, Crosby Terrel, Harper Terrel, Nat Todd, Caiden Cardinell, Lucas Watts and Kaden Worthley.
