CANTON — After a summer hiatus, the joint town and village Sustainability Committee will resume its monthly meetings in September.
The committee will meet virtually over Zoom Technologies at 5 p.m. Sept. 8, and plans to continue meeting virtually the second Tuesday of each month.
Those interested in attending or getting involved with the committee should contact Chair Ann Heidenreich at heidenreichann@gmail.com.
