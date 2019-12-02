CANTON — Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton and trustees Carol Pynchon and Anna Sorensen were sworn in to four-year terms Monday at Canton’s annual organizational meeting.
Mayor Dalton outlined staff, board committee and mayoral appointments, which included the naming of Ms. Pynchon as deputy mayor, and the Village Board of Trustees set dates for monthly meetings in 2020 and moved to approve its annual resolutions.
After approving all eight annual resolutions, which cover issues of mileage allowance, investment policy and an insurance blanket bond, among others, Ms. Pynchon proposed the annual disclosure statement of the village’s ethics code be signed on the same schedule as the other annual resolutions.
Over the past few months, the Town of Canton and the village have been working toward drafting a new code of ethics; the town and village hosted a joint public hearing about the draft of the ethics code on Nov. 18.
“The town and village have been doing a lot to work together, and so we came up with a code of ethics that each could adopt,” Ms. Pynchon said.
Following revisions made after a Nov. 6 code of ethics public hearing and additional discussion at the Nov. 18 hearing, the revised code is expected to be adopted this month.
