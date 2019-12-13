CANTON — The town of Canton decided Wednesday evening to table a vote on the updated ethics code until its year-end board meeting on Dec. 23.
Until earlier this year, the town and village of Canton’s ethics codes had not been updated since 1999. The village adopted an updated ethics code in November and the town is expected to adopt its updated code before the end of the year.
The town’s adoption had been delayed due to concerns over the potential addition of town justice-specific and assessor-specific sections to the code.
After consulting with the town’s legal services provider Eric J. Gustafson, of Pease & Gustafson, Potsdam and Massena, the board decided to exclude any additional standards for justices and the assessor from the town code.
“The issue that’s raised is a Constitutional issue,” Mr. Gustafson said. “The idea is that judges are part of a separate and independent branch of government, and who is the town board to be telling the judges what to do?”
Based on his reviews of judicial ethics opinion pieces, Mr. Gustafson said he had not come across any court opinion on the matter, but that he doesn’t see a reason to detail ethics standards of judicial officials in the town code.
“They’re subject to their own judicial ethics and rules that they’re required to follow in any event,” Mr. Gustafson said. “I think judges’ conduct is more than adequately regulated.”
Town Justice Michael Morgan offered a similar view on the matter.
“We have three branches of government and by the judges signing an ethics policy by the town, that would make us in violation of the ethics policy by the judicial branch,” Mr. Morgan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.