CANTON — Town Council on Thursday night acknowledged the appointment of a part-time deputy clerk to assist with town duties through the end of the year.
Jeni Reed started in the town clerk’s office on Monday.
Ms. Reed’s first week “has already been great,” Town Clerk Karin S. Blackburn said. “So I’m really glad to have her on board.”
With degrees from SUNY Canton and Clarkson University, Ms. Reed is still working as a part-time assistant in the Economic Development Office and providing clerical support for the Code Enforcement Office, Economic Development Steering Committee and the planning and zoning boards of the town and village.
Ms. Blackburn is serving as clerk in an interim capacity through December to complete the unexpired term of former Clerk Lisa A. Hammond. Come the November general election, a new clerk will be selected to serve a four-year term and will appoint their own deputy clerk.
Ms. Reed’s pay is set at $20 an hour for up to 19 hours a week.
