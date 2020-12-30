CANTON — If you want a marriage license, need a certified copy of a death certificate or are paying your property taxes in the town of Canton, you visit the town clerk.
For the last 12 years, retiring Town Clerk Lisa A. Hammond has headed what she describes as “the people’s office.” For the 19 years prior to being appointed interim clerk and subsequently being elected and re-elected to the town position, Mrs. Hammond clerked for the village and local court.
Announced publicly in early December, Mrs. Hammond’s retirement after 31 years in municipal roles took effect Wednesday. A few dozen people stood in the freezing rain Wednesday afternoon outside the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St., celebrating her service.
Calling from outside the building as family, friends and community members mingled and delivered flowers, Mrs. Hammond said she felt deeply supported during her final day in office.
“I’m so blessed to have had this career for 31 years,” she said. “It’s been a great ride.”
More time with children and grandchildren, she added, is on the horizon.
An interim clerk appointment is expected to be made during a special year-end meeting Thursday morning. Mrs. Hammond has publicly endorsed Deputy Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith “unequivocally and without reservation.”
But Town Council plans to appoint former Town Councilor Karin S. Blackburn to finish the remaining year of Mrs. Hammond’s term, ending Dec. 31, 2021.
A first-year council member, Ms. Blackburn resigned from her position effective Dec. 21, according to a Dec. 23 news release from Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley. No reason for her resignation was noted in the release. Ms. Blackburn’s council term would have expired Dec. 31, 2023, and the vacancy will be addressed in the coming weeks, Ms. Ashley said.
During the town’s regular Dec. 10 meeting, Ms. Ashley and Town Council members recognized Mrs. Hammond, who submitted her retirement notice to town officials Nov. 30.
“I think of how many times I’ve walked in and out of this front door,” Mrs. Hammond said from her office during the meeting. “It went fast. I’m looking forward to the next 30 years.”
Town Councilor Robert J. Washo said Mrs. Hammond will be “missed but not forgotten.”
Before logging off the virtual Dec. 10 meeting, Canton Historian Linda A. Casserly thanked her colleague and friend of more than three decades.
Ms. Casserly has held varying municipal roles in the same timeframe as Mrs. Hammond and recalled late nights when the clerk’s light was the last to turn off. “A team,” Mrs. Casserly said, the two women maintained nicknames for years.
“Good night Ethel,” Ms. Casserly said over Zoom.
Mrs. Hammond responded: “Good night Lucy.”
