0211_wds_Canton_plow.jpg

A plow clears a Canton road in 2012. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The town board agreed to allow Highway Superintendent Steven Smith to contract dash cams for the town’s snowplows.

“Plowing snow is a little squirrely at times, and weird things happen, so to protect our town and to protect our drivers, I would like to have the dash cams so we would have a record,” the superintendent said. “Hopefully, nothing happens, but if it does, this kind of spells things out cut and dried as far as I am concerned.”

