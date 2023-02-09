CANTON — The town board agreed to allow Highway Superintendent Steven Smith to contract dash cams for the town’s snowplows.
“Plowing snow is a little squirrely at times, and weird things happen, so to protect our town and to protect our drivers, I would like to have the dash cams so we would have a record,” the superintendent said. “Hopefully, nothing happens, but if it does, this kind of spells things out cut and dried as far as I am concerned.”
The contract will be with the Samsara Corp., San Francisco, he said. Samsara is also contracted by the state.
“The equipment is all free. It’s the licensing and the use of their software and storage of the data that has a yearly fee,” he said.
He said he would like to put cameras on seven plow trucks and one patching truck.
The cost for eight vehicles, he said, would be $3,378 per year.
“It’s a three-year contract and the price will hold for those three years,” he said.
The cameras face forward. They do not face the driver or record audio in the cab.
“So it’s not infringing on the driver’s privacy,” he said.
The video is held for 90 days, but incidents can be saved indefinitely. The cameras can be set to save specific incidents, such as emergency stops, so that they can be checked later.
The devices also track the truck’s position and its rate of speed.
“So you will know at any time how fast that vehicle is moving?” Town Councilor James T. Smith asked.
“If somebody calls in and says your plow truck just went by at 35 mph and broke my mailbox off, you can go back and say, ‘I’m sorry I’m looking at the video and your mailbox was broken off before our plow truck got to it and it was going 21 mph when it went by your place,’” the superintendent responded. “Or, ‘I am awful sorry’; however that goes.”
“I think this is very proactive,” Councilor Robert T. Santamoor said.
“If it’s right or wrong, you’ve got the video,” Councilor Smith said. “If one of our drivers is in the wrong — there it is.”
Council members also speculated that the cameras could produce savings in insurance.
The cost is a per-vehicle fee, so extra cameras can be easily added.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.