CANTON — The village will be applying for a grant to replace about 800 water meters with new smart meters that can be read from a car on the street.
“The Green Innovation Grant program is administered by the Environmental Facilities Corporation and they do a lot of the infrastructure grants,” Village Trustee Anna M. Sorensen said. “One part of their Green Innovation Grant program is a water efficiency grant which can be used to pay for purchase or replacement of water meters.”
The grant is specifically meant to upgrade to smart meters.
“We have been in the process to replace our meters for quite some time now,” Ms. Sorensen said.
Depending on eligibility, which uses median household income as a metric, the grant would reimburse from 50% to 75% of the eligible costs, Ms. Sorensen said.
Expected cost of the project would be $778,800, she said. That would equate to a grant amount of either $389,400 or $584,000.
“Either way it would take a significant chunk of the water meter cost off of the taxpayer,” Ms. Sorensen said.
The grant application is due July 29.
“It seem like fairly low hanging fruit,” Ms. Sorensen said. “We know we have the engineering for it and here is this pot of money. I hope you will agree that this is a priority and we should ask Leigh (B. Rodriguez) to move ahead with it.”
There are a total of 1,300 meters in the village and 500 have already been replaced, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. The 800 new meters would complete the project.
Public Works Superintendent Timothy J. Bacon said that even so, there will be meters that need to be replaced every few years.
“I think they have a shelf life of 15 years, but we are getting more like 20,” he said. “This is your cash register for the village so you want them to read properly.”
Mayor Dalton pointed out that when meters start to fail they tend to read low.
“I think it is important that we move forward on this,” Mayor Dalton said.
The board agreed by consensus to have Ms. Rodriguez prepare the application.
