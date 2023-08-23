Canton considering grant options

The Village of Canton is considering applications for the 2023 Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY-Forward. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times file photo

CANTON — Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez issued a press release Wednesday morning stating the Village of Canton is considering applying to the 2023 rounds of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY-Forward competition.

The State has designated $200 million in the 2023 state budget for these programs — $100 million to the DRI and $100 million to NY-Forward — to help communities develop plans and implement projects that will “accelerate and expand New York’s burgeoning downtown revitalization.”

