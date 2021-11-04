CANTON — Six people spoke at a public hearing regarding the town of Canton’s 2022 spending plan Thursday night.
The meeting, held over Zoom, brought together winners of Tuesday’s election, who will be joining Town Council next year.
Robert T. Santamoor, who defeated appointed Councilor Martha Foley Smith, and John S. Taillon, who was the highest vote getter, bumping appointed Councilor David K. Nelson off the board, both spoke in the public portion of the hearing.
Also speaking at the hearing was Town Clerk-elect Heidi L. Smith.
Mrs. Smith’s future department was the main topic of discussion.
Board Member Robert J. Washo led off the public hearing with a suggestion to make changes in the proposed budget of the town clerk’s office.
The proposed budget called for the deputy clerk position to be reduced to a part-time position. Mr. Washo suggested changing the office by adding a second part-time deputy clerk.
Having three people in the office would provide expanded coverage and create a deep bench in case something like the pandemic happens again, Mr. Washo said.
“We have learned a lot about the clerk’s office over the last year,” Mr. Washo said, “and we are still learning.”
Having two part-time clerks, rather than one full-time clerk, reduces costs in the office because the town does not provide benefits for part-time workers.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley earlier in the year said a family health insurance plan for an employee can cost more than $35,000.
Ms. Ashley also spoke in favor of having two part-time clerks.
Mrs. Smith spoke against the proposal, instead advocating for one full-time deputy clerk.
“I want someone who will be dedicated,” she said. “I want someone that will stay on for years to come.”
Mrs. Smith said having part-time employees would lead to more turnover, which could lead to more training costs and more inconsistency for residents coming into the office for help.
Mrs. Smith said she recognized that it was a board decision.
“I am not asking for anything that was not in the 2021 budget,” she said.
Councilor-elect Mr. Santamoor said he agreed with Mrs. Smith.
Having two deputy clerks would mean more training and more errors, he said.
“There is not a lot of motivation to stay for a part-timer,” he said.
Ms. Ashley said it was likely the board would meet one more time, possibly on Nov. 18, before voting on the budget. She said the board will need to pass the budget by Nov. 19.
“The board will take all of this under consideration,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.