CANTON — The machine that makes the ice smooth at the Canton Pavilion has not been running that smoothly, according to Recreation Director Meghan E. Richardson, who delivered a presentation to Town Council members Wednesday that showed a new machine will be needed soon.
“I called a special meeting with the Recreation Committee on February 1 to solely discuss the purchase of a new ice resurfacer for the Pavilion,” Ms. Richardson wrote in her report to council.
The Recreation Department owns Olympia and Zamboni ice resurfacers.
The Olympia is the machine currently in operation and it was manufactured in 1986.
The Zamboni machine is an electric 1999 model and was a gift from St. Lawrence University. It had a new motor installed in 2009 but has broken down in each of the last three years, resulting in the use of the Olympia as the primary ice resurfacer.
Propane-operated machines, like the Olympia, last longer, Ms. Richardson said.
Ms. Richardson presented a chart with the breakdown of costs over a 40-year lifespan of a machine, listing both Zambonis and Olympias and electric and propane models.
Over 40 years the electric models run close to $500,000 largely because two machines would be needed to make it to 40 years.
A propane Olympia, which could last 40 years and has a base price of $98,000 would run about $212,000 with maintenance and other costs taken into consideration.
Ms. Richardson and her staff, as well as Department of Public Works staff who work on the machines, have a preference.
“We’ve agreed on what resurfacer works for us,” Ms. Richardson said. “That’s a propane model.”
Ms. Richardson said there is a reason the Olympia has lasted as long as it has — staff can work on it themselves.
A recent breakdown was solved with some parts sent overnight and mechanics at the DPW doing the repairs.
“It’s as simple as working on a truck or a tractor,” she said.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said Wednesday’s presentation was just to give council members information they will need when it comes time to make a decision.
Ms. Richardson will be making a similar presentation to village trustees at their next meeting on Wednesday.
