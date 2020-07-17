CANTON — The village Board of Trustees will host a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday, to consider a local law that would repeal the current Article III of the fire prevention chapter of the village code and replacing it with Article III, Burning Regulations.
The article would prohibit burning in the village with specific exceptions, including the use of barbecue grills, small cooking or campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in diameter, as part of fire training or public safety procedures and special event fires permitted by the code enforcement office.
The full local law proposal is viewable on the municipal website. The village’s regular monthly meeting will commence after the hearing, both held over Zoom.
Public comments may be made during the virtual hearing or submitted via email to Mayor Michael E. Dalton at mdalton@cantonny.gov or by regular mail addressed to Mr. Dalton at 60 Main St. Comments received by email or mail by 4 p.m. Monday will be made part of the record of the public hearing and meeting.
The Town Planning Board will host three public hearings beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the courtroom of the municipal building.
Public comments will be received for a proposed convenience store at 7249 County Route 14 in the hamlet of Morley, a proposed Airbnb campground at 390-396 Old State Road, and a proposed campground at 171 Crusher Road.
A regular meeting of the Town Planning Board is scheduled to commence immediately following the public hearings, at which time the board will consider and may take action on the proposed projects.
