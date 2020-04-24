CANTON — The village board of trustees will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday for comment on the proposed 2020-2021 village budget.
Following the public hearing for the $6.7 million budget, a total increase of about $35,000 from last year, the village board will convene a special meeting to take action on the proposal.
Costs associated with payroll and benefits make up 55 percent of the total draft budget.
Quarterly utility bill rates are not expected to increase, and residents will see a decrease of 0.31 percent in the tax rate from last year.
Comments on the draft budget, which is posted on the municipal website, can be made during the virtual public hearing over Zoom Technologies. Instructions for joining the meeting are also posted online.
Comments submitted by email to Mayor Michael E. Dalton, at mdalton@cantonny.gov, or by mail to 60 Main St., addressed to Mayor Michael Dalton, should be received by 4 p.m. Monday.
