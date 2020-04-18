CANTON — Following the regular monthly meeting of the Canton Village Board of Trustees, the town and village will hold a special joint meeting over Zoom Technologies on Monday.
The village meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the joint meeting will begin at 7:15 p.m., with town officials signing on to the existing Zoom meeting link.
Instructions for joining the meeting are posted on the municipal website.
An opportunity for public comment will be presented during the meeting, and comments also can be submitted by email to Mayor Michael E. Dalton, at mdalton@cantonny.gov, or by mail, addressed to Mayor Dalton at 60 Main St.
The village requests that submitted comments be received by 4 p.m. Monday.
