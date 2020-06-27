CANTON — The village board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday over Zoom, to consider taking action on a resolution that would authorize the realignment of a portion of Miner Street.
The proposed realignment, between Clark Street and the Miner Street bridge, would reduce the existing curve in the road near the entrance to St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena. The proposed resolution and an illustration of the proposal is viewable on the municipal website.
The resolution will be presented for public comment, and the public is encouraged to attend the virtual meeting by following the instructions for joining, which are posted to the municipal website.
Public comments can also be submitted prior to the meeting by 4 p.m. Monday, via email to Mayor Michael E. Dalton at mdalton@cantonny.gov, or by mail to 60 Main St., Canton.
Following the village meeting, the village board and town council will host a special joint meeting at 6 p.m., also over Zoom. The joint meeting agenda indicates the municipalities will discuss Canton ethics law, annexation of Outer State, Judson and Miner streets and a Canton Chamber of Commerce municipal funding request.
