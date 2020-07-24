CANTON — The Town Planning Board will host two public hearings beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the courtroom of the municipal building.
Public comments will be received for a proposed Fobare Subdivision at 131 Johnson Road, Rensselaer Falls, and a proposed Hipcamp Campground at 396 Old State Road, Canton.
A regular meeting of the Town Planning Board is scheduled to commence immediately following the public hearings, at which time the board will consider and may take action on the proposed projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.