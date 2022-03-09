CANTON — Town Council members joined village trustees in approving the purchase of an ice resurfacer Wednesday night.
The machine, a 2023 Olympia Millennium-H Side Dump propane-powered ice resurfacer will be ordered as soon as Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and Mayor Michael E. Dalton sign a memorandum of understanding on the joint purchase.
The total cost of the machine is $116,925 according to the invoice from Olympia included in board members’ information packets.
There is a 20% down payment due when the machine is ordered, Ms. Ashley told the board.
The town’s share of the down payment is $11,692. Council members opted to use American Rescue Plan money to purchase the machine.
The machine now used to clean the ice at the Canton Pavilion is a similar Olympia-manufactured, propane-powered resurfacer that was manufactured in 1986.
Recreation Director Meghan E. Richardson did her due diligence, Ms. Ashley said.
Ms. Richardson presented her research to both the town and village boards, with the Joint Recreation Committee and discussed pros and cons with her staff and Department of Public Works employees who often work on the machines.
“We did have serious discussions about going electric and we are just not there yet,” Ms. Ashley said.
Zamboni manufactures electric-powered ice machinery, but the models take specially trained technicians to do repair work.
Working on an Olympia is similar to working on a truck or farm tractor, Ms. Richardson explained during her presentations to the boards.
The machine that will be ordered will be customized, Ms. Richardson said.
A custom side dump will be installed in such a way to line up with the existing building drain, Ms. Richardson said. The machine will also come with 80-inch rather than the standard 84-inch blades because that will match with blades already being used by the Recreation Department.
The balance of the purchase will be in the 2023 budget, Ms. Ashley said, and it will also come from American Rescue Plan money.
Ms. Ashley said that when the American Rescue Plan money was first allocated it came with several restrictions, but much of those limitations have been lifted.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the purchase.
The village Board of Trustees approved the purchase during a special meeting on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.