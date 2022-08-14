CANTON — Town board members debated the purchase of a car to be shared by all town departments during their monthly meeting in August.
“In working on the 2023 budget, we do have two departments that are requesting the need for a town vehicle to do their jobs,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “I fully support it. We do pay gas mileage which is now up to 62½ cents per mile and my preliminary calculations show we are paying anywhere from $5,000 to $8,000 per year.”
The amount would be more if everybody entitled to mileage payments submitted requests, Ms. Ashley said, noting that she does not submit for mileage nor do any board members.
“I really feel that we need to have a town vehicle that could be utilized by all departments. Not just assessor or code,” she said.
Now, the assessor and the code officer are traveling throughout the community and using their own cars.
“I am recommending that we use ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funds this year to purchase a vehicle,” Ms. Ashley said.
Town Councilor John S. Taillon suggested a lease would be better than a purchase.
“Why can’t we lease a vehicle and then after a certain amount of time we turn it over and we get a new vehicle?” he said.
If the town purchased a vehicle, its maintenance would be the town’s responsibility, Mr. Taillon said.
“Not necessarily,” Town Councilor Robert J. Washo said. “I was going to make a plug for an electric vehicle.”
An electric car could not be serviced by the Canton Department of Public Works, Mr. Taillon said.
“If we bought an electric vehicle only a dealership would work on it anyway,” Mr. Washo said. “There are no oil changes or that sort of maintenance that we would want to perform on our own.”
Mr. Washo added that the state has a program to “green” fleets that would make the town eligible for a $7,500 rebate on an electric vehicle.
“It would need to be all electric, not a hybrid,” he said. “I own an electric vehicle and there is zero maintenance on them (except for) windshield washer solvent. I think it is a chance for Canton to enter the 21st century.”
It is cheaper to own and maintain an electric vehicle right now because of the maintenance issue, Mr. Washo said.
“There are a lot of reasons to go that way for a local vehicle that is probably not going to see a lot of winter use, necessarily,” he said.
“I don’t think the technology is there yet,” Mr. Taillon said. “I am not sold on electric vehicles.”
Town Councilor James T. Smith said he is against buying or leasing any vehicle.
“I would just rather give them more money to let them drive what they want to drive,” he said.
Mr. Smith said coordinating the use of the vehicle would be difficult.
Town code enforcement officer Michael J. McQuade said he had a similar shared vehicle situation when he worked in Gouverneur and that it worked out.
Town assessor Cindy Brand said that when she went out in a county vehicle, that having an official vehicle was a good impression.
“Nobody questioned us while we were doing data collection,” she said. “I took my vehicle and here come the cops and here come the neighbors and they’re chasing me. It’s a big difference out there.”
A town car is necessary, she said, for safety reasons.
The mileage payment, Ms. Brand said, does not cover the wear and tear of daily use of a private vehicle.
“When I get that check, I put gas in my car and that’s it.” she said.
Ms. Ashley said she would put the car purchase on next month’s agenda and in the meantime gather information on options.
