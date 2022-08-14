Canton board debates buying town vehicle

Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Town board members debated the purchase of a car to be shared by all town departments during their monthly meeting in August.

“In working on the 2023 budget, we do have two departments that are requesting the need for a town vehicle to do their jobs,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “I fully support it. We do pay gas mileage which is now up to 62½ cents per mile and my preliminary calculations show we are paying anywhere from $5,000 to $8,000 per year.”

