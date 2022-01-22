CANTON — Town board meetings have been held on the second Thursday of each month since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, meetings were held on the second Wednesday of each month.
The move was made because town court is held in the same room as town board meetings on Wednesdays. With pandemic protocols in place, there was a time crunch to clean and prepare the room between uses.
The change was made after a request from new Councilor John S. Taillon to move the meetings to “any day but Thursday.”
Besides the COVID considerations, Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said Thursdays gave the clerk and the supervisor’s office more time to prepare for the monthly meeting.
Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith said a move to Wednesday would be possible for her office.
Currently, the meetings are being held over Zoom, Ms. Ashley said, so the conflict with the court is not an issue.
“We can make it work,” she said.
If COVID numbers go down, Ms. Ashley said, and there is a return to in-person meetings, there might need to be a change to the dates again.
The Canton Town Board will meet next at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The meeting will be held over Zoom. The link to the meeting can be found at cantonny.gov.
View documents for the board meetings, including department head reports, at wdt.me/UbyJBc.
