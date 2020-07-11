CANTON — The town’s roadways, bridges, street signs and culverts are mapped out of memory, out of experience. But no comprehensive dataset exists for all of the town of Canton’s public works features.
“That institutional knowledge is in people’s heads,” Town Councilmember Bob Washo said this week. “But it’s not on paper.”
In support of a partnership with the Development Authority of the North Country’s ongoing Geographic Information System program, Canton Town Council approved a preliminary proposal with DANC during its regular meeting Wednesday.
GIS, a framework of data collection, storage, visualization and analysis, organizes information into one system of map layers and images for convenient review.
For the last 11 years, DANC has partnered with communities to apply for funding and develop GIS mapping of infrastructure in towns and villages across the north country. The program, which now hosts and manages GIS data for 76 communities, is designed as a partnership so local governments do not need their own GIS software or staff.
In collaboration with the New York Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency program, DANC has GIS expansion opportunities in the works for municipalities in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties with existing GIS agreements.
In May, the Canton Village Board pledged its support of widening the scope of its GIS agreement with DANC, which would collect and layer highway and public works data — locations of bridges and culverts, street signs, sidewalks, curbs, municipal-owned cemeteries and electric systems. The public works data would supplement the already logged water and sewer system data for the village.
According to DANC’s Star Carter, assistant director of engineering, the cost for participation in the expansion program would be about $900 for the village.
Since the town does not have an existing partnership with DANC, the agreement discussed this week, tabled from last month’s meeting, incorporates an $8,000 initial cost, with an annual hosting service fee between $825 and $875 for four years. That cost estimate, Mr. Washo said, is based on the highway department’s approximation of the town’s total number of public works features.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said DANC’s GIS program is impressive, though she asked the board to consider how the town would cover the cost of the agreement this year, as the town didn’t budget for the program and a spending freeze brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is still in place. With approval, a budget amendment could be written, she said, otherwise council could consider waiting until next year so the program could be included in the budget drafting process for 2021-22.
Councilmembers expressed a sense of urgency to move forward with the agreement this year, as they anticipate DANC becoming more primarily focused on its expansion opportunities by early next year.
“This is something the town of Canton, for the size of the town of Canton, should already have,” Councilmember Jim Smith said. “We’re behind, we’re not even up to speed. There’s a lot smaller communities out there than the town of Canton that have this technology and we don’t. I understand that money is always going to be a concern, but I do think that for the money we’d have to invest in this, I think it has a very good chance of us getting all of the return on our investment, by just being able to have information available.”
Councilmember Tim Danehy, who serves on the joint town and village economic development committee, said the agreement may present an opportunity to assess the town’s broadband internet range, an ongoing issue also discussed during the town and village’s joint meeting of the whole June 29.
“If there’s any way to tie this in and help us get a better grip on our situation in terms of the broadband coverage, that would be really helpful,” Mr. Danehy said, adding that he would support the agreement with or without the official addition of broadband data collection, though he hoped it could be a data collection category included in the future.
Mr. Washo said he would be in contact with DANC and Ms. Carter in the coming days and would inquire about broadband data and any potential cost increase associated with its collection.
Pending sign-off by town attorney Eric Gustafson, the proposed partnership with DANC passed unanimously.
