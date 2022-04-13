CANTON — The Town Board passed a local law to remove the residency requirement for deputy clerk Wednesday night. The unanimous vote came after the issue was tabled for two consecutive meetings.
The vote confirms the employment of Leanna Moquin, who started working for the town on Jan. 4
Canton Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith searched for and appointed Ms. Moquin deputy clerk and discovered the residency rule after she started work.
Mrs. Smith notified Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley about the mix-up, and not wishing to renege on the appointment, a local law was proposed to change the residency requirement.
The local law was tabled during the February town meeting following a public hearing.
During its March meeting, the board tabled the proposal again after discussing setting up some sort of sunset provision that would have the waiver end at the completion of the term of the clerk.
The law that passed Wednesday night contains no sunset provision.
“I fully support local law No. 1,” Ms. Ashley said before casting her vote. “I did hear from people and it was balanced.”
Some thought it was important to have the job go to a town resident while others did not, she said.
“It is in the best interest of the town to have the best person for the job,” Ms. Ashley said.
Councilor Robert J. Washo made the motion to approve the law.
“To be clear,” Mr. Washo said, “this was never about ability, it was about the law.”
The deputy clerk position has been through some turmoil in the last year.
The board had been considering, during its budget workshops last fall, reducing the full-time job to part-time. It also considered a plan to use two part-time clerks for the position.
The full-time position was added to the budget just before its passage in November.
Town Historian Linda A. Casserly applauded the board for making the change during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Ms. Moquin, she said, has already made a positive impact in the office and works well with both colleagues and town residents.
The meeting was held fully in person with about a dozen people in attendance for the first time since the spring of 2020.
