CANTON — The town board will consider a local ordinance to limit utilities’ use of herbicides in the right-of-ways of high power transmissions lines that run through Canton.
William A. Myers made his second appearance before the board in as many meetings to talk about the issue.
Mr. Myers owns property that is crossed by power lines and said the power companies can be urged to use more environmentally friendly means to keep vegetation in check.
“My biggest concern is about the use of chemicals, particularly herbicides, because that is what the utility companies are using the most under the powerlines,” Mr. Myers said.
Many herbicides, Mr. Myers said, have been found to be carcinogenic.
“If we can minimize the use of herbicides, that would be great. There are methods they can use,” Mr. Myers said. “Across the country there are municipalities that have passed ordinances to move towards a preference for organic or mechanical controls of vegetation.”
Utilities can cut, prune, mow or sow low-growth indigenous plants, Mr. Myers said. Herbicides could be used more safely as well, he said. Instead of showering trees with herbicides, trees can be cut and the stump dabbed directly with the chemical.
Mr. Myers suggested council members visit nontoxiccommunities.com to find a list of communities, including in New York, that have passed herbicide-limiting ordinances.
“A great place to start would be the town asking the utilities to use mechanical methods such as cut, mow or cut and stump-treat foliage,” Mr. Myers said. “That’s what I have done on my property. They told me that it has been marked that way, so that when crews come through they are not supposed to use spray.”
He said he has gotten mixed results with compliance.
“The first thing to do is to look at the nontoxiccommunities.com to see what is out there, and get a sense of what other communities have done,” Councilor Robert T. Santamoor said. “I think it is going to be a big undertaking to go against NYPA (New York State Power Authority).”
Town attorney Eric J. Gustafson said if the town passed an ordinance and the utilities wanted to object that “we could have that debate.”
“Do we want Eric to draft a local law to get that conversation started?” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley asked the board.
The board agreed to explore a local ordinance.
