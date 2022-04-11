CANTON — For the third time, the Canton Town Board will consider waiving the residency rules for the position of deputy clerk.
The board will meet for its regular April meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Canton Municipal Building.
The meeting will be held in person and will also be broadcast over Zoom. People who attend the meeting over Zoom will not be able to participate in the meeting.
Earlier this year, newly elected Canton Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith searched for and appointed a deputy clerk, Leanna Moquin, who started Jan. 4.
After the appointment was made, Mrs. Smith discovered a requirement that the deputy clerk live within the town’s boundaries. Ms. Moquin lives outside the town.
Mrs. Smith notified Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley about the mixup, and not wishing to renege on the appointment, a local law was proposed to change the residency requirement.
The local law was tabled during the February meeting of the Town Council following a public hearing.
At its March meeting, the board tabled the proposal again after discussing setting up some sort of sunset provision that would have the waiver end at the completion of the term of the clerk.
Councilor Robert T. Santamoor proposed a plan for the law waiving the residency requirement to only last for the duration of the clerk’s term.
Councilor James T. Smith questioned whether the law should be applied to the duration of the deputy clerk’s term rather than the clerk’s.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley suggested the board take no action.
“Until we see something in writing and have further discussion with legal counsel,” Ms. Ashley said. “It looks like we aren’t going to take action tonight on this item.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.