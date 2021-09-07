CANTON — The town clerk’s office will be closed until further notice, Canton officials announced Monday.
The municipal building, 60 Main St., remains open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required inside the building.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and village Mayor Michael E. Dalton are encouraging residents to mail in payments or use the drop box at the entrance to the building. Drop box materials should be in a sealed envelope, with the department noted on the front of the envelope. No cash transactions are to be put in the drop box.
A staff directory and department phone numbers are posted to cantonny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.