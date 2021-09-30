CANTON — The Town Council will continue to keep open the option to override the state tax cap while it works on its 2022 spending plan.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley on Thursday night presented councilors, as requested, a balanced budget to work with.
“The proposed balanced budget for 2022 totals $3,016,454, compared to last year of $2,840,431. There is a difference of $176,023,” Ms. Ashley said.
Most of the increase, she said, was for highway construction.
“As you are aware, we are considering passing a law to override the tax cap,” she said. “It is a safety net, in case we need it.”
Ms. Ashley said that they have learned over the last 18 months that none of the town’s 22 sources of revenue are guaranteed.
Ms. Ashley said the board needs to consider raising the tax rate to the state mandated cap of a 2% increase, which would take Canton’s rate from $2.79 per thousand to $2.839 per thousand, bringing in an additional $31,000.
The tax levy would increase from $1,097,379 to $1,115,049, she said.
Contributing to the increase in the spending plan is an increase in the minimum wage, and an increase in health insurance costs for employees and retirees.
Ms. Ashley said the town also needs to consider doing a complete revaluation of property, which would require making the town assessor a full-time position and warrant additional clerical costs. Councilors will continue to mull over the proposed spending plan before the public hearing to override the tax cap, scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Oct. 14.
“I am satisfied with where we are starting this right now,” Councilor Robert J. Washo said. “This is the fourth year in a row you have given us a balanced budget to start with and it makes our job a lot easier.”
A final spending plan needs to be in place by Nov. 9.
The Town Council also approved a $10,000 five-year interest-free COVID relief loan for the Celtic Knot.
“I am glad we have this funding available for folks who need it,” Mr. Washo said.
The motion passed unanimously.
