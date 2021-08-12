CANTON — The Town Council’s regular August meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday has been canceled. Town officials said the cancellation is due to “unforeseen circumstances,” and may be rescheduled for a later date.
Latest News
- Two arrested after meth lab found at Ogdensburg residence
- Canton Town Council meeting tonight canceled
- Oswego asks court to restrain Port’s construction
- Fort Brewerton fiddle celebration on Aug. 21
- Revolutionary War living history weekend at Fort Ontario on Aug. 14-15
- PHOTOS: Nashville in Phoenix
- Community Fun Day in Phoenix
- Additional corporate sponsors support Oswego Health Foundation For Your Health 5K
Most Popular
-
Editorial — Kick him out: State Legislature must impeach, remove Cuomo him from office
-
Indian River teenager injured after being struck while riding ATV in Theresa
-
Dozens displaced after Watertown apartment complex condemned
-
Meet Kathy Hochul: Syracuse University alumna to become New York’s first female governor
-
Editorial — Where are the adults? Mayor stops a meeting because someone was ‘making faces’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.