Canton Town Council plans Tuesday meeting, hearing

Canton Municipal Building. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Town Council’s regular July meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, a change from its normal Thursday spot. A public hearing of the town’s proposed battery energy storage law precedes the meeting at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person at the municipal building, 60 Main St., and streamed live on Zoom. The Zoom link and meeting agenda are posted to cantonny.gov.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.