CANTON — Town Council’s regular July meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, a change from its normal Thursday spot. A public hearing of the town’s proposed battery energy storage law precedes the meeting at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person at the municipal building, 60 Main St., and streamed live on Zoom. The Zoom link and meeting agenda are posted to cantonny.gov.
