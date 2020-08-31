CANTON — Town council will hold a special meeting this week to discuss 2021 budgeting and consider a public hearing date for a moratorium extension on the town’s solar storage law.
The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, over Zoom Technologies. Instructions for joining the meeting and the Zoom link are posted to the municipal website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.