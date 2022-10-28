CANTON — Town council members urged community institutions and organizations to get involved in the siting of a 1,700-acre solar project before it is too late.
“Enjoy Canton as it is now,” Town Councilor James T. Smith said. “’Cause it is not going to be the same.”
Community solar projects, which are projects mostly around 5 megawatts, are projects that the town has some say over, Mr. Smith said.
“They’re the ones that will supply local power that we can use,” he said Wednesday at a joint meeting of the Canton town and village boards. “The one that is not as attractive to us, and I think the rest of the community, is the 1,700-acre one and that’s all state run.”
The north country is a target for solar projects, Mr. Smith said, because of the 750-kilovolt power line that runs from the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Massena to downstate cities.
“If I were going to make a suggestion to the village it would be to apply for intervenor funds and get a seat at the table and start getting your voice heard,” Town Councilor Robert J. Washo said.
EDF Renewables, the developer of the proposed 1,700-acre Rich Road solar project, will be required to provide $1,000 per megawatt, in this case $240,000, for local agencies and potential community intervenors.
Intervenors are organizations or individuals who want to participate in a proceeding because they believe the proceeding, or its outcome, may affect their rights or duties.
Applications for intervenor status are due within 30 days of EDF filing its application.
According to a letter sent to residents who live close to the project area the application will be filed “on or about” Dec. 15.
“There’s intervenor monies available, you (the village) can apply for them as a stakeholder, as could community groups or other stakeholder in the community. Apply through EDF and get seat at the table and roll up your sleeves and start speaking up,” Mr. Washo said. “And that goes for both universities, the hospital system – everybody needs to get in the game quick.”
EDF has been having public workshops, Mr. Smith said, but they have not been well attended.
“People are still sleeping,” Mr. Washo said.
“And unfortunately, by the time they wake up, it may be too late,” Mr. Smith said.
People may be confused by the number of projects proposed in Canton.
“Trust that the community projects are getting due diligence at the town level,” Mr. Washo said. “The EDF Rich Road project, people need to pay attention to.”
The smaller projects, Mr. Washo said, are getting the proper local oversight.
“The EDF one is going to affect everybody in this community and in the county,” he said.
The Rich Road project, if approved and completed, will extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility, a substation and a maintenance facility off Old Route 11.
“My understanding has been that there is no intervention, that the state is just going to march forward anyway no matter what we do or say,” Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said.
“If nobody is kicking and screaming they are going to have a free ride,” Mr. Washo said. “But, like any project the squeaky wheels get the grease. The more people that are speaking up, and with their particular issues with this project, the more clout we have as a board to negotiate things.
There are negotiations to have with the developers for road use agreements, payment in lieu of taxes. or PILOT agreements, Host Community Benefit agreements, visual breaks, and more Mr. Washo said.
“Everything is on the table and they are sitting down with us and talking to us.” Mr. Washo said. “We already know where we might have some leverage and where we don’t have any leverage. And right now it is just us and them and nobody else has engaged yet and it’s beyond time.”
Mr. Smith said that even if the project is approved there is still influence to wield.
“To me it is not about trying to stop something, it is about the community trying to hold them accountable for what they are doing,” Mr. Smith said.
