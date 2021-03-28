CANTON — Town Councilor Timothy J. Danehy has announced his resignation, citing an increase in “professional commitments and opportunities.”
Mr. Danehy was elected to council in 2017 and took office in 2018, his term expiring at the end of this year. He filed a resignation notice with the town clerk’s office Friday, with his exit official as of noon.
In an email to local news outlets, Mr. Danehy wrote he is “excited about what lies ahead” with new projects in consulting for college athletics demanding more of his time.
“I would like to extend sincere appreciation to my fellow officials and all employees and municipal partners of the town of Canton for their dedication to our community, particularly in the challenging times of the past year,” Mr. Danehy’s resignation letter reads in part. “I am proud of the work we have done together to move Canton forward and confident that will continue.”
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said council will acknowledge Mr. Danehy’s public service during the next town meeting on April 8, and have a discussion about options to address the empty seat.
Three open council seats will be on the November ballot. Launching campaigns in February, John S. Taillon, Robert T. Santamoor and Paul J. Baxter, all Republicans, and appointed Councilor Martha Foley Smith, running on the Democratic ticket, will vie for positions.
The four-year terms of Mr. Danehy and Councilor James T. Smith will expire Dec. 31, and the two-year unexpired term of former Councilor Karin S. Blackburn will also be presented to voters. Mrs. Blackburn transitioned to the town clerk’s office in December by appointment after Clerk Lisa A. Hammond’s retirement. Ms. Foley Smith was then appointed to Mrs. Blackburn’s vacated seat through the end of 2021.
Canton municipal meetings continue to be held virtually, with links and agendas posted to the municipal website, cantonny.gov. The April 8 meeting, over Zoom, starts at 6 p.m.
