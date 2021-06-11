CANTON — The Town Council on Thursday night passed a resolution to supplement an urban forestry grant awarded to the village by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in May.
The resolution authorized $8,000 to be used as local matching funds for the $32,000 state sum designated for tree maintenance and planting at Canton Village Park. The town is sourcing the contribution from the fund balance of its B Account, noted in New York municipal budget framework as “town outside” and subsidized in part by taxes from residents living outside the villages a town contains.
The original resolution indicated the contribution would come from fund balance in the A Account, or general fund, backed by tax revenue from the entire town, including the villages of Canton and Rensselaer Falls. But Councilor James T. Smith contended they shouldn’t use village-backed funds to make a town contribution.
The modification to switch withdrawal to the B Account was approved, and the resolution passed unanimously.
On Arbor Day, the DEC announced $1.18 million in a second phase of Urban and Community Forestry funding for publicly maintained trees. Canton was the only north country community to receive an award in both phases of the Division of Lands and Forests’ latest grant round for the Urban and Community Forestry Program.
The two-phase total of $2.6 million is being distributed to 64 projects across the state. From 154 applications, the projects were selected based on cost effectiveness, community benefits, use of partnerships, inclusion of related education and local support, according to the DEC.
Canton’s $14,000 phase-one funding was announced in December, and will support the village Tree Committee’s development of a Community Forest Management Plan to outline annual tree maintenance practices, long-term protections and a response to potential emerald ash borer infestations.
The $32,000 phase-two grant will support new tree planting and maintenance at Canton Village Park. Both the management plan and maintenance projects will require professional service agreements with arborists.
The state has issued more than $12.6 million in UCF grants in 15 rounds over the last nine years.
