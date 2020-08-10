CANTON — Town Council’s August meeting date has moved from Wednesday to Thursday this week.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday over Zoom Technologies, and officials are set to discuss area college reopening plans, the updated ethics code, road project recommendations from the highway committee, a shared services highway agreement with the town of Lisbon and consideration of an updated anti-discrimination and sexual harassment policy.
The Zoom meeting link is posted to the municipal website.
