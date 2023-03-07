Ryan S. Peters, director of development, engineering and environmental compliance at SolAmerica Energy, describes the 295 Route 310 solar project at the Canton Town Planning Board’s Dec. 5 public hearing while land owner Jim Curtis looks on. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The Canton Town Planning Board voted to approve the Northwoods Solar Project site plan at 295 Route 310 Monday night. Board member John Casserly was the sole no vote on the resolution.

The project is a 5-megawatt array on 44 acres of a 70.7-acre parcel owned by Jim Curtis of Canton.

