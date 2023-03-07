CANTON — The Canton Town Planning Board voted to approve the Northwoods Solar Project site plan at 295 Route 310 Monday night. Board member John Casserly was the sole no vote on the resolution.
The project is a 5-megawatt array on 44 acres of a 70.7-acre parcel owned by Jim Curtis of Canton.
United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, Partridge Run Golf Course, the Remington Recreation Trail, Canton Apples, Smile Associates and property owned by Joel Howie bound the site.
In September, the St. Lawrence County Planning Board rejected the project because it determined its proximity to village utilities made it more suitable for commercial or housing development.
The town planning board can override a county planning board decision with a majority plus one vote.
Despite Mr. Casserly’s no vote, a super majority was reached Monday night.
The board spent nearly two hours reviewing a State Environment Quality Review, or SEQR document, and determined the plans posed no significant adverse environmental impact, before opening up the floor to the public for comment.
John Hayes, who owns property near the project, said there are better approaches than using agricultural land to site solar panels. He said there are rooftops and parking lots that would be better suited to such development.
“We are making a mistake covering up our land with solar panels,” he said.
Anna M. Sorensen, deputy mayor of the village, also spoke out against the project.
The village, earlier in the year, sent a letter to the planning board stating its objections, she said.
The project is located adjacent to village sewer and water lines, Ms. Sorensen said.
“This project forecloses expansion,” she said.
Ms. Sorensen said the project goes against the principle of Canton’s comprehensive plan.
“The village is getting boxed in here,” she said.
The resolution approving the site plan comes with 21 conditions that the developers, SolAmerica Energy, Georgia, must meet.
Those conditions include signing a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency and negotiating and signing a host community benefit agreement with the town of Canton.
The developer must also meet with surrounding property owners to discuss the project’s impact and provide an updated landscaping plan and visual impact assessment.
Mr. Casserly cited the letter from the village and the county planning board’s objection as the cause of his no vote.
“You did a good job with this (application),” Mr. Casserly said to the developer representatives who were in the room and on Zoom. “It’s just that this is the wrong place.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.