CANTON — Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley has announced her candidacy for re-election this year.
Previously village mayor, a village trustee and a member of the Canton Central School District Board of Education, Ms. Ashley ran as an independent on the “Focused on the People” Party for supervisor in 2017, defeating 16-year incumbent David T. Button.
Her four-year supervisor term began Jan. 1, 2018. In her announcement Monday, Ms. Ashley said she and town officials “have focused on the people and provided quality public services with the highest standard of excellence” over the last three years.
“Our teams, including shared services partnerships, volunteer committees and boards, have worked tirelessly and accomplished a great deal with limited resources,” she said. “Together, we moved the town forward, on several levels, in the best interest of the taxpayer.”
She expressed gratitude for continued support and added “there is a lot more work to be done.”
The New York primary is scheduled for June 22, and the general election is Nov. 2.
