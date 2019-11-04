CANTON — State police on Oct. 27 charged Seth N. Cooke, 19, 11 Sixth St., Hudson Falls, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and vehicle equipment violation.
Troopers said at 4:42 p.m. on Route 68 in the town, Mr. Cooke was stopped for an inadequate exhaust. He was found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana and a vape pen containing marijuana oil.
Mr. Cooke was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
