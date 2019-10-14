CANTON — A Saturday evening traffic stop led village police to discovering a mobile meth lab.
Village police Saturday charged Jesse Anson, 39, address not immediately available, with the A-II felony of second-degree criminal possession and felony third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
He was also charged with the misdemeanors of second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Police said it was about 5:30 p.m. when they conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Mountain Mart at 103 E Main St. when they found that he had an active mobile meth lab inside the vehicle. Town Justice Michael R, Morgan signed a search warrant and police contacted the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, which responded and processed the evidence and mitigated the volatile chemicals used in the lab.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, state police and the Canton Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.