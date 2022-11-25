CANTON — Catherine Shrady, a geology professor at St. Lawrence University and a member of the Canton Sustainability Committee, along with Tzintzun Aguilar-Izzo and Blake Lavia, artists and activists, presented to the village board of trustees on a ‘rights of the river’ resolution.
Rights of the River is part of an idea called Rights of Nature, Ms. Shrady said.
“Rights of Nature is recognizing that natural entities like rivers and their ecosystems and watersheds possess basic rights, like the right to exist, to flourish, rights to restoration if necessary,” she said.
The Rights of Nature, as a movement, gives legal rights to natural entities, which means that they can then be defended and protected in a court of law, Ms. Shrady said.
“And the Rights of Nature empowers humans to act as guardians or stewards by allowing them to be plaintiffs in a court of law on behalf of natural entities,” she said.
At least 12 countries and dozens of places in the United States have passed Rights of Nature legislation, Ms. Shrady said.
“The very first Rights of Nature law was passed in Pennsylvania in 2006,” Ms. Shrady said.
The Rights of Nature is not meant to regulate people, Ms. Shrady said.
“It really was created in order to oppose large corporate entities coming into a community from the outside and then harming the humans and the environment by their actions,” she said. “It is also worth remembering that corporations have legal rights in the United States under the Constitution, so why shouldn’t nature?”
The group has had several organizations and companies sign on to the program, including schools, museums, businesses and governments.
“Just last week the town of Potsdam passed an identical resolution to the one that is before you tonight except it is for the Raquette River.”
The resolution before the board says “the Grasse River should be recognized as having certain inalienable and legally enforceable rights to exist, regenerate, flourish, evolve, adapt, and thrive; and that residents of the Village of Canton should have the legal ability to enforce those rights and bring action in the name of the river as plaintiff; and that the Village pledges to work towards adopting a local law that recognizes, secures, and provides an avenue for enforcing those rights.”
The town of Canton has Rights of the River on the agenda for its December meeting, Ms. Shrady said.
“If we were to do this we would have to be extraordinarily careful to proceed with this because you don’t know what you are going to do to a small farm or other people,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
“I appreciate the opportunity that this affords the community and the citizens of the community and would certainly be in favor of the next step and at least open it up to the community for discussion,” Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said.
Ms. Pynchon said it was a good example of a project on which the town and village should be working together.
The board reached a consensus to move the discussion to the next joint meeting of the town and village boards.
