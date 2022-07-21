Canton progresses plans for park

The village of Canton, along with Grasse River Heritage, is in search of a designer to help transform Canton Park on Willow Island into an arts park. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Village trustees approved a contract with Whitham Planning Design Landscape Architecture of Ithaca for design of enhancements to Canton Island Park at their regular meeting Wednesday night.

“WPD understands that at the time of this proposal the Village of Canton intends to construct arts-themed enhancements to Willow Island Park,” a letter from the design firm states.

