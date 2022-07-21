CANTON — Village trustees approved a contract with Whitham Planning Design Landscape Architecture of Ithaca for design of enhancements to Canton Island Park at their regular meeting Wednesday night.
“WPD understands that at the time of this proposal the Village of Canton intends to construct arts-themed enhancements to Willow Island Park,” a letter from the design firm states.
The design will explore, “expanding the current sculpture garden, repurposing the adjacent village land with a covered outdoor performance space, a playground, restroom facilities, and landscaping.”
Whitham Planning agrees that the fee for its services and two subcontractors will not exceed $113,000.
As the design process progresses, the village plans to have public meetings on the project as well as several meetings with stakeholder groups.
“There are going to be committee meetings with the contractor, but there is definitely going to be public meetings to get feedback on the project,” Canton Economic Developer Leigh Rodriguez said.
“We have also talked about various groups that will need to be tapped for their information,” Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said.
The discussions will be held in the early part of the process, Ms. Rodriguez said.
“We want to have that done in the site reconnaissance process, so it is part of the discovery process to understand what the limitations are,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “We don’t want them to design something that is going to interfere with something that is already there.”
During the public comment period of the meeting, Canton resident Mark McKenna raised objections to the park project.
“That is not a good location for a band shell,” Mr. McKenna said. “The best location is Bend in the River Park. If you put it in Willow Island Park you are in a 100-year flood plain. It floods every spring.”
Bend in the River Park is not near a major road, as is Willow Island, Mr. McKenna said. It will be quiet, has parking, and there are already bathrooms there.
Canton resident and Recreation Advisory Committee member Frank Palumbo also objected to the plan.
“I think the idea of developing activities for our community is great,” he said.
He said he liked the idea of the Willow Island development but he visited the area at two different times of the day and saw things he didn’t like.
“I would be very concerned about the safety of my children if I were walking them across the sidewalks on that bridge,” he said. “You have tractor-trailers that come through one after the other, you have people coming through at 45, 50 miles per hour.”
The amount of money going to the Willow Island area would be much better spent at the Bend in the River Park, he said.
“The potential for that location is great,” he said.
