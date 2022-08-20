CANTON — Members of the village board voted unanimously to approve a public meeting law that will allow board members to attend meetings virtually under certain circumstances.
There were no public comments recorded at a public hearing for the law preceding the board’s regular August meeting Wednesday evening.
“We followed the model law that the New York Conference of Mayors suggested,” Canton village attorney Gerald J. Ducharme said. “Basically, as long as a quorum is present in a physical location, other board members can video in as long as they have a valid reason.”
The law states that board members have to have an extraordinary circumstance to attend virtually.
“Extraordinary circumstances shall be defined to include any disability or illness, caregiving responsibilities, or any significant or unexpected factor or event that precludes the member’s physical attendance at such meeting,” the law reads.
Meetings that use videoconferencing need to be recorded and the public must be notified of the videoconference and be allowed to view and participate in the meeting in real time.
The recordings of the meeting must be publicly available within five days of the meeting.
Meetings can be held entirely virtually only when there is a state of emergency declared either by the state or locally.
“This is just an opportunity to give you this option if it is needed,” Mr. Ducharme said. “If you have a board member who has a family emergency, a health issue, if they still want to participate they can do it by video link.”
The state law that authorizes video participation sunsets in 2024, Mr. Ducharme said.
In other business, the board:
— Accepted the resignation of police officer Josh Rose.
— Approved the search for a police officer.
— Approved the resignation of part-time police dispatcher DeniAnne Kilgore.
— Approved the search for a part-time police dispatcher.
— Approved the hiring of a new greens keeper for Partridge Run Golf Course.
